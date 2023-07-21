Headed to Barbenheimer? Here’s how you can support the Hollywood strike

Between the highly anticipated Barbie and Oppenheimer releases, box office ticket sales are expected to reach some $200 million this weekend. The two big releases also come at a time when both actors and writers in SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild are on strike together for the first time in more than 60 years, which might have you wondering if buying that movie ticket is in a way crossing the picket line.

The short answer is no. Neither SAG nor the WGA are currently calling for a boycott of theaters. In an interview with the New York Times, actress and SAG member Janine Granda went as far as to say, “We actually want people to go to the movies.” She plans to see both movies this weekend. Writers and actors are currently on strike after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down. The groups are seeking an increase in their base pay and streaming residuals, as well as assurances from the AMPTP that their jobs will not be replaced by AI. If you do want to support the writers and actors on strike this weekend, there are a few ways you can help:

Go to the movies Actor Neil Gaiman, who has been very vocal on his Tumblr about the strike, actually suggested that the best way to support the groups is to go to the movies and stream shows on your favorite service. “This content has been made, and it makes money. It helps immensely to show the studios the value of the work that writers and actors do,” he said in a Tumblr post. The Good Omens TV series author argued that a drop in streaming or theater visits could actually hurt the writers and actors protesting and give studios a chance to claim that the work was not profitable enough to warrant meeting the group’s demands.

Post on social media While neither the WGA nor SAG are calling for a boycott, the groups have asked consumers to post on social media and say that they stand with the writers and actors on strike. Sign WGA’s letter of support

If you or your organization support the WGA you can officially sign the group’s statement of support to pledge your commitment to supporting the group through the strike. You can also tweet at companies like Netflix, Amazon, NBC Universal, Disney, Sony, and Paramount and tell them they need to end the strike by providing the group with a fair and equitable deal. Donate to the Entertainment Community Fund Due to the strike, many actors and writers are currently out of work. The Entertainment Community Fund accepts financial donations from the public and helps provide emergency financial assistance and more for entertainment workers in need.

Don’t do a striking worker’s job The groups have asked for people to not cross the literal picket line and do the work of a striking actor or writer. This is SAG’s official list of what is considered work that would normally be done by a union worker. ⚠️Important #SAGAFTRAstrike information⚠️#sagaftramembers, here's everything you need to know about the TV/Theatrical/Streaming Strike, including…

👉What you CAN'T work

👉What you CAN work

👉Network TV Code



Get more information at https://t.co/EE6qPXDi3T. #SAGAFTRAstrong pic.twitter.com/I4LGr1oj7h — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 14, 2023 Join the picket line in person

Depending on where you live, you may be able to join the literal picket line and show your support in person. SAG-AFTRA has an online tool you can use to search the upcoming picket schedule. The WGA Foundation also posts picket line locations on its Instagram page. If you’re not up for standing on the line, you can also help by simply dropping off snacks or water or donating cash to the Snacklist, who is passing out snacks to strikers in the L.A. area. Buy WGA-branded gear If you want to show your support for the WGA out on the streets, you can also help the group by purchasing branded gear to show your solidarity and also help the group raise funds.