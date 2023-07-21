ChatGPT can now remember who you are and how you want it to behave

The company unveiled custom instruction settings for ChatGPT Plus subscribers this week, which allow those who pay $20 a month for the service to set preferences for how they would like the chatbot to respond. When you make preference selections, the chatbot will remember them and use them in the future as well.

What sort of preferences? In the announcement, OpenAI listed a few examples of how the setting might be used. For instance, a teacher who uses the tool to create lesson plans can tell it what grade they’re creating those plans for, so they don’t have to repeat themselves in the future. Or, a parent who uses the tool for grocery shopping can tell the tool they’re always shopping for a family of six, or a developer can say they’d prefer to not get code in Python.

If you use ChatGPT plug-ins, the feature can also come in handy for those. For instance, you might tell ChatGPT what city you’re in, so you can use the tool to make reservations without telling it each time where you’re located.