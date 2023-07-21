Even dolphins are getting in on Barbie mania

Just in time for Barbie’s highly anticipated cinematic rebirth, pink dolphins are emerging from the waves, like some mystical message from the iconic doll’s inventor and the beyond. Okay, so it might not be that, but pink dolphins—a wildly rare sight to behold—are showing off their blowholes and blowing up on social media as Barbie-mania takes hold.

While some excited viewers will be wearing head-to-toe pink and eating pink cake pops this weekend, some lucky fishermen were treated to a rare pink sight. On July 12, Thurman Gustin of Houston took to Facebook to share a video post of two pink dolphins popping their dorsal fins out of the water and glistening in the sun in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Either this is a wild coincidence, or the marketing team at Warner Bros has some deep—like deep sea—connections.

“We were fishing down in Louisiana, near a channel that runs down to the Gulf of Mexico when I spotted something under the water that was really big and not the right color,” Gustin told USA Today. “I couldn’t believe what I just saw, so I immediately took out my camera and started filming.” Gustin noted that he’s been fishing his entire life and has never seen anything like it. But almost nobody has—it’s that rare.

The dolphins spotted by the fisherman appear to be the elusive albino bottlenose dolphins. The pink color is due to a genetic mutation called albinism, which is a recessive trait that happens only if the mutated genes were received from both parents. According to Blue World Institute, there have only been about 20 recorded sightings since the mid-20th century.