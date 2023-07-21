Even dolphins are getting in on Barbie mania

Just in time for Barbie’s highly anticipated cinematic rebirth, pink dolphins are emerging from the waves, like some mystical message from the iconic doll’s inventor and the beyond. Okay, so it might not be that, but pink dolphins—a wildly rare sight to behold—are showing off their blowholes and blowing up on social media as Barbie-mania takes hold.
While some excited viewers will be wearing head-to-toe pink and eating pink cake pops this weekend, some lucky fishermen were treated to a rare pink sight. On July 12, Thurman Gustin of Houston took to Facebook to share a video post of two pink dolphins popping their dorsal fins out of the water and glistening in the sun in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Either this is a wild coincidence, or the marketing team at Warner Bros has some deep—like deep sea—connections.
“We were fishing down in Louisiana, near a channel that runs down to the Gulf of Mexico when I spotted something under the water that was really big and not the right color,” Gustin told USA Today. “I couldn’t believe what I just saw, so I immediately took out my camera and started filming.” Gustin noted that he’s been fishing his entire life and has never seen anything like it. But almost nobody has—it’s that rare.
The dolphins spotted by the fisherman appear to be the elusive albino bottlenose dolphins. The pink color is due to a genetic mutation called albinism, which is a recessive trait that happens only if the mutated genes were received from both parents. According to Blue World Institute, there have only been about 20 recorded sightings since the mid-20th century.
There is a well-known pink dolphin who lives in the same area where the two dolphins were recently spotted. Dubbed “Pinky,” the female dolphin even has her own Facebook page with 21,000 followers. It’s unclear if Pinky was one of the dolphins seen by the fisherman.
While animal rights organizations urge the public to leave wildlife alone and enjoy viewing them from afar, some albino bottlenose dolphins have been captured by humans because of their mystical appearance, and put on display. The most well-known is Angel (Shoujo), who was captured in January 2014 in Japan, and still lives in the Taiji aquarium.
According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), there is another species of dolphin with a stunning pink color, too. Amazon River dolphins are also pink, but are found in the Amazon and Orinoco river basins in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, and Venezuela.
Pink dolphins are a rare vision, indeed, but these two showed up right on target—just as the whole world seems to be going pink.
