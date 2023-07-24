New language in California’s privacy law would radically increase consumers’ power over AI

Californians could soon have the right to “opt out” of a wide range of encounters with automated systems, based on newly proposed regulatory language that would offer residents some of the nation’s strongest safeguards against the use of artificial intelligence.
Under the proposal, California consumers could decline to be subjected to any business’s automated decision-making system in areas including housing, education, employment, criminal justice, healthcare, insurance, lending, or “access to essential goods, services, or opportunities.”
Consumers would also be able to opt out of any technology that monitors workers, job applicants, or students, tracks consumers in public places, processes the personal information of anyone younger than 16, or uses consumers’ data to train automated software.
The draft language was presented earlier this month by the California Privacy Protection Agency, a board given legal authority by a 2020 ballot proposition to write regulations for automated decision-making systems, expanding on the landmark California Consumer Protection Act enacted in 2018. But tech industry lobbyists are protesting the new language, claiming it could end up limiting technology as ordinary as Excel spreadsheets.
The opt-out provision “will essentially become a de facto ban on algorithms in the state of California,” says Carl Szabo, vice president and general counsel at NetChoice, a trade association founded by Meta whose members include Amazon, Google, Lyft, Airbnb, and TikTok.
Digital privacy advocates say the rules are necessary to protect consumers as AI seeps into more of our daily lives, from software that ranks job applicants to formulas that determine whether a prisoner should be given parole. “Every day these decisions will determine what schools you can go to, what kind of credit you get, what kind of healthcare you can get,” says Vinhcent Le, a tech equity lawyer who sits on the five-member board (one seat is currently vacant). Regulating these automated decisions is “critical, especially as these systems become more and more commonplace,” he says.
But there’s intense disagreement between rights advocates and industry lobbyists about how automated decision tools should be defined.