Does your state have rules about using AI in hiring?

As artificial intelligence finds its way into aspects of everyday life and becomes increasingly advanced, some state legislators feel a new urgency to create regulations for its use in the hiring process.

Artificial intelligence, commonly known as AI, has been adopted by a quarter of businesses in the United States, according to the 2022 IBM Global AI Adoption Index, a jump of more than 13% over the previous year. And many are beginning to use it in the hiring process.

State laws haven’t kept up. Only Illinois, Maryland, and New York City require employers to ask for consent first if using AI during certain parts of the hiring process. A handful of other places are considering similar legislation.

“Legislators are critical, and as always, legislators are always late to the party,” says Maryland state delegate Mark Fisher, a Republican. Fisher sponsored his state’s law, which went into effect in 2020, regulating the use of facial recognition programs in hiring. It prohibits an employer from using certain facial recognition services—such as those that might cross-check applicants’ faces against outside databases—during an applicant’s interview process unless the applicant consents.