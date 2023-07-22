Moonbirds creator Kevin Rose on NFTs, crypto FUD, and why he’s grateful he got phished

Kevin Rose might be a Silicon Valley cowboy, one with a keen eye for discovering uncultivated cool and then the guts to cultivate those ideas until a seed bears fruit. He’s been that way since the pre-Big Tech days. In 2004, Rose founded Digg, a sort of Reddit precursor which attracted millions of monthly users and helped catalyze the ethos of early Web 2.0. Rose went on to play his skills via a number of entrepreneurial projects and a successful investing career, always on a quest to find his next Web 2.0. During the pandemic, he found it.

Rose quickly became one of the most esteemed leaders in the corner of crypto and Web3 dominated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs). He added “art connoisseur” to his résumé by cofounding an NFT collective dubbed Proof, based on the idea that “art is proof of our collective humanity.” Token-gated with a membership NFT (which looks like a virtual credit card), Proof invented new ways to exhibit fine art.

In March 2022, it launched its first series, Grails, which let members blindly mint 1 of 20 NFTs for free—they could see the artwork, but knew nothing about who created it. Those unnamed NFTs turned out to be exclusive works by kings of crypto, including Gary Vaynerchuk, Mike Shinoda, Gremplin, and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian—Rose’s former rival in the social media wars, turned ally in the crusade to evangelize crypto.

A month later, Proof launched its flagship profile picture (PFP) collection, Moonbirds: 10,000 unique, pixelated owls wearing witch hats, monocles, and astronaut helmets. Within a week, the NFTs were trading at over $100,000 each on average—with one selling for $1 million. “It absolutely exploded,” Rose tells me when we chat in July. “In retrospect, I wish it would’ve gone a little slower, because we got out of control. We were so busy putting out fires and running around.”