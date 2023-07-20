How the ‘hero veteran’ trope limits job options and damages post-military careers

Not all military veterans see action on a battlefield, but many of them may end up fighting for fair pay or better career opportunities once their time in the service is over.

That’s the conclusion of a new paper published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology: Attitudes and Cognition, which finds that while the American public holds military veterans up as heroes and generally has positive attitudes toward them, veterans often have a harder time in the workplace. What’s more, a sort of “heroization” effect actually leads to higher rates of unemployment or underemployment, and lower earnings.

The paper includes 11 specific studies and finds that the view of American veterans as heroes or as selfless actors may limit their options and contribute to them ending up in jobs with lower pay.

“The results across studies suggest that heroization leads the American public to funnel heroized individuals and groups into a limited set of lower paying jobs, organizations, and careers associated with selflessness,” the paper reads. “This research not only offers insights into an important real-world problem, but also offers a first experimental investigation of the consequences and implications of labeling a group of people as heroes.”