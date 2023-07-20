Investment is up in the space sector, a new report finds

Seraphim, a leading space VC firm HQ’d in the U.K., has released its yearly index on funding and acquisition activity across the space industry. Seraphim’s tracking data shows signs that investment activity is bouncing back from the economic woes and restrained capital markets of last year.

Deals, deals, deals

The trailing twelve months (TTM) analysis of the number of investments dropped in the most recent period compared to the period before, but the average size of those deals was greater, Seraphim’s analysts wrote.

“What we are seeing is a greater concentration of capital this quarter, with the same amount of capital deployed in fewer, larger growth stage deals,” the authors wrote, noting that this is “an early indicator of a recovery in the growth-stage market.”

Looking at the quarterly data yields a clearer indication that investment activity is starting to pick up steam after the dramatic lows of the second half of 2022.