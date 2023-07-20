How Rolls-Royce is staying true to its roots while driving toward an EV-only future

Honoring legacy is key for historic luxury brands. However, those style icons that fixate on the past tend to get left there, and with the rise of electrification, that’s increasingly true on the transportation front.

119-year-old Rolls-Royce is attempting to bridge the gap between history and technology by reminding consumers that its namesake founders were into EVs before they were cool. How far before? Charles Rolls bought a Columbia Electric Carriage back in 1898, an American-made machine that could do about 40 miles and 15 mph. He praised the car for being “perfectly noiseless and clean,” a quote that Rolls-Royce marketing now identifies as a “prophecy.”

However, Mr. Rolls quickly decried the lack of charging infrastructure, a still-common refrain 125 years later. Perhaps that’s why, when he and Sir Henry Royce partnered up a few years later to build cars, they didn’t make an EV. The pair instead stuck with loud and dirty internal combustion.

Torsten-Müller-Ötvös [Photo: Rolly-Royce]

The intervening century saw no change on that front, even as Rolls-Royce swapped parentage many times over. Since 1998 it has been a part of the BMW AG family and current CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös has finally made Charles Rolls’ so-called prophecy true.