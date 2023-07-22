How to survive a loss of income

A sudden loss of income can happen to anyone at any time.
For example, there is no end in sight for the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA). In mid-July, Deadline quoted an unnamed studio executive who said, “the endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”
With only 11.3% of American workers represented by a union, most of us will never walk a picket line—but that doesn’t mean we aren’t vulnerable to some kind of indefinite income loss.
Whether you are facing a strike, a furlough, disability, or another unexpected crisis, there are a number of financial strategies that can help you pull through to the other side. Here’s what you need to know.
calculate your bare-minimum budget
If you haven’t done so before, now is the time to sit down and figure out your baseline monthly expenses. These are the expenditures that are essential for maintaining your life, such as rent or mortgage payment, utility bills, groceries, transportation, and child care.
Generally, this is a relatively easy number to calculate. Start with your fixed expenses, like your rent and child care, and estimate your fluctuating expenses like groceries and utility bills, by calculating the average cost over the past six to 12 months.
The number you come up with is your bare minimum monthly budget, and it gives you a framework for figuring out how to live sustainably while your income is paused.