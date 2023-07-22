Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Going on strike or getting furloughed may be preferable to losing your job—but no easier to handle financially. Here’s how you can survive and thrive during a prolonged loss of income.

How to survive a loss of income

[Photo: Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash]

BY Emily Guy Birken

A sudden loss of income can happen to anyone at any time.

For example, there is no end in sight for the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA). In mid-July, Deadline quoted an unnamed studio executive who said, “the endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”

With only 11.3% of American workers represented by a union, most of us will never walk a picket line—but that doesn’t mean we aren’t vulnerable to some kind of indefinite income loss.

Whether you are facing a strike, a furlough, disability, or another unexpected crisis, there are a number of financial strategies that can help you pull through to the other side. Here’s what you need to know.

Daily Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Daily newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

calculate your bare-minimum budget

If you haven’t done so before, now is the time to sit down and figure out your baseline monthly expenses. These are the expenditures that are essential for maintaining your life, such as rent or mortgage payment, utility bills, groceries, transportation, and child care.

Generally, this is a relatively easy number to calculate. Start with your fixed expenses, like your rent and child care, and estimate your fluctuating expenses like groceries and utility bills, by calculating the average cost over the past six to 12 months.

The number you come up with is your bare minimum monthly budget, and it gives you a framework for figuring out how to live sustainably while your income is paused.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The daughter of a financial planner, Emily Guy Birken never stood a chance: Try as she might to avoid her destiny (undergraduate degree in English with a focus on creative writing at Kenyon, MEd from The Ohio State University, teaching, motherhood), her innate fascination with money turned her into one of the most compelling and relatable writers on personal finance.. Based in Milwaukee and a regular guest on Wisconsin Public Radio, she has written for The Washington Post, USA Today, and many other publications and websites.  In her "What to Expect When You're Investing" series for Fast Company, she has offered tips on getting your kids through college without going broke as well as advice on what to do if you run out of money in retirement.  Whether explicating the hidden money lessons in the movie Groundhog Day or explaining why "spaving" is probably not a wise financial strategy for most of us, Emily offers data-driven insights with heaping portions of common sense and humor. More

Explore Topics