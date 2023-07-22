How to survive a loss of income

For example, there is no end in sight for the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA). In mid-July, Deadline quoted an unnamed studio executive who said, “the endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”

With only 11.3% of American workers represented by a union, most of us will never walk a picket line—but that doesn’t mean we aren’t vulnerable to some kind of indefinite income loss.

Whether you are facing a strike, a furlough, disability, or another unexpected crisis, there are a number of financial strategies that can help you pull through to the other side. Here’s what you need to know.