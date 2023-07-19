Why this company wants you to buy a vacuum subscription

If you live in Sweden and want a new robot vacuum, you can now subscribe to one instead of buying it. Electrolux, the company offering the subscription, wants to make sure that it gets the vacuums back when they break—so they can be repaired or fully recycled instead of ending up in a landfill.

The company saw the “shift in consumer behavior towards a circular economy, where the value of products and materials is maintained as long as possible,” says James Ostridge, director of product as a service at Electrolux. “Additionally, we are seeing an emerging trend of ‘usership’ rather than ownership in some markets.” (It is also, presumably, financially helpful for the company to have a steady stream of income instead of customers making unpredictable, one-time purchases)

[Image: Electrolux]

The vacuum subscription, part of a new pilot for the brand called AtEase, is based on how much you use the vacuum and comes out to around 10 cents per square meter of cleaning per month, with a minimum charge of 199 Swedish krona, or around $20. A refurbished vacuum costs less, with a minimum monthly charge of less than $10. Accessories like filters, brushes, and a service kit are sent on a schedule at no additional charge.

If the vacuum needs a repair, Electrolux takes care of it. And when the product eventually wears out, the company disassembles it to reuse parts like circuit boards or rubber casings in other refurbished products. While Sweden requires collection and recycling of electric products under European Union law, the process doesn’t always recycle every part effectively, Ostridge says, and some waste is still being generated and sent to landfills. “By maintaining control over our products throughout their lifecycle, we ensure the most efficient and environmentally friendly disposal at the end of their lifecycle,” he says.