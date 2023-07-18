Has your downtown recovered? Chart shows which cities are thriving or struggling right now

Since the worst days of the pandemic, the economy has started bouncing back, but what about downtowns? Data from the University of Toronto’s School of Cities shows that most American cities have a long way to go when it comes to downtown activity reaching pre-pandemic levels.

To gauge just how much specific downtown areas have recovered, or not, researchers counted the number of unique mobile phones in a city’s downtown per season (spring, summer, fall, winter) and divided that number by the unique number of visitors during 2019’s seasons. The results show that just four of the 63 cities tracked for the spring 2023 period have exceeded spring 2019 numbers. Those cities are:

Salt Lake City, Utah: 139% of pre-pandemic levels Bakersfield, California: 128% Fresno, California: 116% El Paso, Texas: 107%

Salt Lake City is the clear winner, with the downtown area seeing 39% more foot traffic in spring 2023 than it did in spring 2019. But besides the four above, every other U.S. downtown on the list still has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.

The cities that are struggling the worst are: