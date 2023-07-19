Oddity CEO: How 40 million users, one billion data points, and AI are why investors are excited for IPO

On July 19, the five-year-old Israeli company Oddity, which aims to use AI technology to create personalized beauty products, went public on Nasdaq. The company, which owns viral makeup brand Il Makiage and hair and skincare brand SpoiledChild, previously raised $130 million from investors, including L Catterton, the private equity firm that’s specialized in backing consumer brands.

The company is targeting a valuation of nearly $2 billion. Oddity has been expected to raise $425 million for stockholders selling their shares through the IPO, with shares priced at $35. Cofounder and CEO Oran Holtzman has said that he plans to use the funds raised from the IPO to develop and launch more direct-to-consumer personal care brands. To further its mission, Oddity acquired biotech startup Revela for $76 million in April with the aim of creating new molecules that can be used in formulations—with the help of AI. That comes after Holtzman’s 2021 acquisition of Voyage81, an AI-based computational imaging startup founded in 2019. Fast Company caught up with Holtzman in the pre-market trading hours before the offering. In our conversation, he explains why the company went public now and how he plans on building a digital-first catalog of brands to compete with such conglomerates as L’Oréal and Estée Lauder.

Fast Company: In 2023, IPOs slowed. With a couple of exceptions, like the restaurant chain Cava, not many companies have gone public. Why did you decide to go public now? Oran Holtzman: We were ready last year to go public, and then the market started to be less compelling, so we decided to wait. The good thing that happened to us because we waited is that we launched the second brand on the platform, which is SpoiledChild. That launch showed how we could use our 40 million users and 1 billion data points to connect a new brand no one knew to our platform and then scale it from zero to $100 million in less than two years. When we saw the success of the second brand, we felt really confident about our position. In terms of financials, the company is growing, and at the same time, producing cash. We felt that the market is ready for that type of profile. FC: There has been a lot of enthusiasm around the company going public. You originally spoke about an IPO price range of $27 to $30 per share, then raised it to $32 to $34, and finally priced the shares at $35. Where do you think that sentiment comes from?

