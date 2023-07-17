Global heat wave: Parts of U.S. and Europe are still baking as extreme heat continues today

Today over 80 million Americans will continue to be under heat-related warnings. And for those in parts of Europe, things may be even worse. Here’s what you need to know about the global heat wave that is sweltering large parts of the planet.
- What spots in America are worst affected? As USA Today reports, 80 million Americans are under heat-related warnings today, but the areas worst affected include those living in the Southwest part of the country, where temperatures are expected to reach between 100º and 110º F. Parts of California, Nevada, and Arizona may fare even worse, with highs reaching a possible 115ºF.
- Is the Southwest the only part of America affected? No. A number of heat warnings or heat watches are in effect for multiple states including Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Florida.
- What’s causing the extreme heat wave? Scientific American says the current heat wave can be blamed on “an intensifying high-pressure system over the Southwest”—also known as a heat dome. These types of high-pressure systems trap and sink air, which heats up, causing temperatures to rise. Heat domes have always been around, but they are occurring more frequently and lasting longer due to climate change.
- Is America the only place seeing extreme heat this week? No. Parts of Europe are currently boiling, too, thanks to a heat wave named “Cerberus,” which caused weather so hot in Athens that authorities needed to shut down access to the Acropolis over the weekend to keep tourists safe, reports NBC News.
- What is Cerberus? It’s the name given to the current heat wave in Europe. As The Independent reports, Cerberus is another high-pressure system moving across Europe. Some European authorities have begun naming heat domes, much like hurricanes are named in order to raise awareness of their dangers.
- What parts of Europe are worst affected? Cerberus so far has wreaked havoc across southern Spain and the French Mediterranean. In a few days, the brunt of it is expected to bear down on Italy, where Sicily and Sardinia could see temperatures of 49ºC (120.2ºF)—the highest temperatures ever recorded in Europe.
- What should I do if I’m in an area affected? According to the U.S. National Weather Service, you should drink plenty of water, reduce or eliminate strenuous activities, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing to reflect the heat. You can see the NWS’s full advice on what to do during a heat wave here.
