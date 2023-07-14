The big question Elon Musk hopes to answer with xAI: ‘Where the hell are the aliens?’

In a live audio conversation on Twitter on Friday, Elon Musk shed some new light on his newly announced AI company , xAI.

More than 40,000 people tuned in to Twitter Spaces to hear about the new company, including OpenAI president Greg Brockman and ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. But few details were forthcoming, and lots of questions about xAI’s focus and business model remain.

“This is really embryonic at this point,” Musk said, responding to a question about xAI’s mission. “It’ll take just a minute to make something useful—we want it to be a useful tool for people, or businesses, or whatever.”

Musk and his small staff of researchers said they hope to build AI systems with far more brain power than humans and that can “see further into the fundamental realities of the universe,” as one of the researchers put it.