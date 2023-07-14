The big question Elon Musk hopes to answer with xAI: ‘Where the hell are the aliens?’

In a live audio conversation on Twitter on Friday, Elon Musk shed some new light on his newly announced AI company, xAI.
More than 40,000 people tuned in to Twitter Spaces to hear about the new company, including OpenAI president Greg Brockman and ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. But few details were forthcoming, and lots of questions about xAI’s focus and business model remain.
“This is really embryonic at this point,” Musk said, responding to a question about xAI’s mission. “It’ll take just a minute to make something useful—we want it to be a useful tool for people, or businesses, or whatever.”
Musk and his small staff of researchers said they hope to build AI systems with far more brain power than humans and that can “see further into the fundamental realities of the universe,” as one of the researchers put it.
“The safest way to make safe AI systems is to make them maximally curious and truth-seeking,” said Musk, who has been outspoken about the misalignment dangers that future AI could present to humans. He added that AI systems must be transparent and readily acknowledge their errors.
Asked what specific problems the xAI researchers would work on, Musk first mentioned studying questions about dark energy, dark matter, and the nature of gravity.
Then he drifted into stranger territory. He hopes to use AI to understand why there’s so little evidence of extraterrestrials visiting the Earth.