Twitter’s paying some users to tweet—and it’s already raising eyebrows

On Thursday, some of the first accounts enrolled in Twitter’s content creator program started to share how much they’ve made from tweets on the platform. However, the accounts that the company chose to test-drive the program are drawing scrutiny—in large part because they’re predominantly accounts run by high-profile far-right influencers.

The announcement comes almost a week after Meta’s launch of Threads, a Twitter competitor, which already has over 100 million users. It also comes at a time when Twitter is battling site issues and declines in traffic, which have been negatively impacting its valuation. The launch of the creator program could potentially be an effort to help the platform retain users.