What’s happening with student debt forgiveness? 5 things to know about Biden’s SAVE plan

A defeat at the Supreme Court isn’t completely derailing the Biden administration’s efforts to ease student loan debt for the nation’s 44 million student borrowers. On Friday , the administration pushed forward with $39 billion in automatic student loan forgiveness, affecting more than 800,000 borrowers.

To date, the administration has approved nearly $117 billion in student loan debt for 3.4 million borrowers. Despite those figures, there’s still more than $1.77 trillion in student loan debt in the United States, which is why the Biden administration is rolling out an additional plan to forgive even more debt.

“Today, we are taking another historic step by forgiving $39 billion in student loan debt for 804,000 borrowers who have been paying down their debts for 20 years or more and should qualify for relief. Instead, many were placed into forbearance by loan servicers in violation of the rules, and others did not get appropriate credit for their monthly payments,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement, following the announcement on Friday.

“Last month, President Biden announced we are pursuing an alternative path to provide relief through the Higher Education Act, and we finalized our new income-driven repayment plan – which will cut monthly payments in half for undergraduate loans,” the statement added.