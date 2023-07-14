Top brands are getting more engagement on Threads than on identical posts for Twitter: report

Though Threads has existed for barely a week, the new social media platform is by some measures already a resounding success for Meta. Within five days, Threads garnered 100 million users —the fastest-growing user base in history. But Threads also seems to be a win for brands, at least when compared to Twitter.

A new report from Website Planet reveals that a majority of brands that post identical posts on Twitter and Threads get more engagement from users on the new Meta platform. To come to this conclusion, Website Planet looked at 30 brands that have accounts on both Twitter and Threads. The brands included McDonald’s, CNN, Time, Red Bull, Reuters, MarketWatch, TMZ, Entertainment Weekly, Universal Pictures, and more.

Twenty of those brands posted identical posts on both Threads and Twitter. Website Planet found that the average engagement rate on the Threads version of the post was 0.45% while the average engagement rate on the Twitter version of the post was just 0.02%. Fifteen out of the 20 brands that had identical posts on both platforms also saw a higher average number of replies on the Threads post than on the Twitter post. One of those brands—TMZ—got 235 likes and 32 replies on a Threads version of a post, while the Twitter version of the post garnered only 65 likes and 21 replies. This is despite TMZ having 6.9 million followers on Twitter and only 152,000 followers on Threads (at the time of Website Planet’s analysis).

What does this mean for brands? Though it’s still in its very early days, Threads is clearly a platform that can help drive engagement for a brand, so it’s a platform not to be ignored.