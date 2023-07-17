How Black women can combat imposter syndrome

In a world rife with hidden battles, one formidable adversary plagues women on their journey to success: imposter syndrome. This insidious foe thrives on systemic barriers, institutional biases, and the relentless pressure to conform, effectively stifling women’s authenticity. The consequence? Countless individuals are left unseen, unheard, and denied the opportunity to fully embrace their true selves.

To forge spaces that truly champion inclusion and value the richness of diversity, we must undertake a profound examination of our collective behaviors. It is these behaviors—often replicated, rewarded, and recognized—that perpetuate a narrow definition of success. Inadvertently, they establish certain groups as the “standard” while marginalizing others who must bend and mold themselves to fit in. But envision a world where women are empowered to boldly showcase their authentic selves—their unique behaviors, styles, and approaches. Together, we have the power to reshape organizational cultures and cultivate an environment where every woman can thrive—an especially urgent challenge for Black women. In recent years, we, as Americans, have confronted our country’s complex history with race and asked ourselves how we can contribute to dismantling the lasting effects of systemic inequities, slavery, and segregation. Progress often comes with setbacks, but it is heartening to see ourselves and people from other marginalized communities taking action to also have uncomfortable conversations and educate themselves about overlooked aspects of our history.

Although there is still much work to do, we have clearly come a long way when we reflect on the tremendous accomplishments of African American women who are influential trailblazers like Shonda Rhimes, Rihanna, Serena Williams, and countless others. These women have created uncharted paths that allow all women and especially other Black women to see and believe in limitless thinking while allowing them to chart their own course in career and life in ways previously unavailable to them. This has enabled us to use pinnacle moments such as Black History Month, Women’s Heritage Month, and most recently, the celebration of Juneteenth as a way to lift up the talent and potential of our community by understanding the substance of which we are made of that creates the fortitude, drive, and innovation that has allowed us to reshape who and what we are in our society and in the world. In order to recognize and elevate women so they are enabled to truly own their power, it is crucial to address the historical and cultural factors that have contributed to the downplaying of their accomplishments, often influenced by imposter syndrome. When you face ongoing systemic inequities or receive direct or indirect messages throughout your life, constantly reinforcing the belief that you are inferior or unworthy of chances, opportunities, and even success, it’s no wonder that imposter syndrome arises when you begin achieving things in a way that challenges the deeply ingrained narrative held by society and even perhaps that within your very own mind.

A new paradigm must be developed, so multiple models of success across every profession, industry, and job are created that allow Black women to see themselves and know they belong, being empowered to unapologetically embrace and speak loudly to their accomplishments and achievements. Because, ultimately, you cannot be what you do not see. Shonda Rhimes stated it perfectly by saying: “I’m getting an award for inspiring other women but how can I inspire anyone when I am hiding. On behalf of women everywhere, I will brag. I am the highest-paid showrunner on television, and I deserve it.” Let’s fight for the day when Black women rewrite the narrative that fuels imposter syndrome, that makes us question ourselves and belonging, and live loudly by acting upon these things:

Break free from expectations Recognize that societal expectations and being marginalized, silenced, and unseen have often made Black women feel unworthy or fearful of being perceived as boastful when their achievements are shared or recognized. Use key moments as an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the paths forged by all women, particularly Black women, and most importantly, our own selves and the contributions made in various fields, industries, and roles, and their significant impact throughout history. Recognize our individual role to shape history Understand that history is shaped by the contributions, resilience, and determination of individuals. By highlighting and celebrating the progress made by Black women, we can shift the focus from solely acknowledging their struggles to amplifying their achievements and creating new pathways for those who come behind us and recognizing them as trailblazers who have overcome barriers and created new possibilities. Say goodbye to imposter syndrome Imposter syndrome is a common experience among all women but has had a lasting impact amongst Black women in particular that often hindered their ability to openly vocalize achievements and regularly share their successes.

Be intentional in giving personal testimonies and stories, like Shonda Rhimes did of her experience at Netflix, to resonate with those facing similar challenges. Encourage other Black women to highlight their accomplishments, unapologetically share their track records, and dispel the notion that success should be hidden or downplayed. Yes, let’s celebrate the achievements of all women who have come before and had amazing accomplishments and shed a bright light on Black women and encourage each other to pursue our own dreams of the future by speaking loudly and unapologetically about how dope we truly are. We can transform the narrative and inspire future generations to pursue success, knowing that it’s with us because it is the substance from which we were created. Our ancestors have manifested their wildest dreams through us, and we owe it to them to pursue our own dreams boldly with unabashed ambition, determination, and passion.

Wema Hoover is a global DEI thought leader, culture curator, and author.