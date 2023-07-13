Some people say ChatGPT made up damaging stories about them. Now the FTC is investigating

OpenAI has drawn the attention of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) after its ChatGPT generated false information about a number of people, potentially damaging their reputations.

In a civil investigative demand (essentially, the civil version of a subpoena) published by the Washington Post, the FTC says it is looking into whether OpenAI has “engaged in unfair or deceptive practices relating to risks of harm to consumers, including reputational harm.”

It’s the latest push by FTC Chair Lina Khan to police the fast-growing technology, but it comes on the heels of a failed attempt to halt the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. (The FTC is appealing that court ruling.)

At the heart of the ChatGPT inquiry is whether the generative AI chatbot has been harmful to consumers. The FTC also asked several questions in its letter about OpenAI’s security practices and how it trains ChatGPT, specifically where and how it obtains data to do so.