Now Ozempic could cure drug addiction as well as obesity

Ozempic, the diabetes drug that went viral for its ability to help people lose weight and eat less, is back in the news this week. The EU announced that it would investigate Ozempic and Saxenda (a similar drug in the same general class, known as semaglutide) for causing patients to think of suicide or self-harm. In addition, researchers are looking into whether Ozempic could be used to curb drug addiction, and Novo Nordisk, the $270 billion (market cap) pharmaceutical giant that makes Ozempic, is cracking down on pharmacies selling generic versions of the drug. Here’s the deal.

Ozempic may cause suicidal ideation, but the risk seems pretty small

This week, the European Medicines Agency announced that it is investigating Ozempic and similar weight-loss treatment Saxenda for causing patients to think about suicide or self-harm. The news came after Iceland’s health regulator raised the alarm when three patients brought up the symptom. Shares in Novo Nordisk fell 1% on the news last Monday, but the stock closed up on the week.

Obesity and depression already have a reciprocal relationship: People who have obesity have an increased risk of depression—and vice versa. In treating obesity, mood disorders are always a concern, says Dr. Rekha Kumar, the chief medical officer of weight-loss company Found, adding that losing weight may also impact patients’ relationships.

In the United States, there has actually been evidence of a direct link between suicidal thoughts and semaglutide use for some time. Saxenda and Wegovy (the same drug as Ozempic, but marketed specifically for weight loss) have always carried a warning about suicidal thoughts in package inserts and in FDA-prescribing information. “Clinical trials in adults found that nine people on Saxenda, of more than 3,300, reported suicidal ideation, compared with two of more than 1,900 on a placebo,” Kumar says. “One adult on Saxenda attempted suicide, the prescribing information says. In pediatric clinical trials, one person on Saxenda died by suicide, of 125 studied.” She emphasizes that the link is small and still needs to be investigated, and now that the drugs are approved for use in pediatrics, it’s especially important to note.