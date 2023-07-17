This company’s video game could be a drug-free ADHD treatment for adults

Barbara Wagner, 70, was having trouble with retirement. After a long and successful career in property management and as a business owner, she decided to retire in 2017, but couldn’t seem to hit her stride. She built a house. Then another. She moved and then moved again. She started arguing with her husband, and her task list kept getting longer and longer while she couldn’t seem to finish anything—including routine tasks like making her bed or putting on her makeup.

Last year, she went to see her doctor, who diagnosed her with ADHD. The diagnosis made sense—as a child, Wagner had struggled in school and been disruptive in class. She’d managed to find the perfect career, but now, without it, she was struggling again. Her doctor prescribed her Adderall. It helped immediately, but when it wore off, Wagner was left feeling exhausted and Adderall wasn’t perfect. However, Wagner also had high blood pressure and she was worried about increasing her dose.

She wanted a different solution for her ADHD—and an ad she found about a clinical trial for a video game geared toward adults with ADHD sounded like a good option. She signed up immediately. “Drug free? That might be perfect for me,” Wagner said. “I’m not a game player, but when I commit to something I stay to it and I really wanted to try this.”

The video game was EndeavorOTC, which launched in the Apple App store in June. It was designed by Akili Interactive, which has used games as a tool to address ADHD before, but never for adults. The company’s EndeavorRx, a prescription video game that treats ADHD in children, has been approved for marketing since 2020—earning Akili a spot on Fast Company‘s 2021 list of the most innovative medicines and therapeutics companies—and has been prescribed more than 10,000 times.