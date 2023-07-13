Inside SpaceX’s upgraded Starship rocket

Since Starship’s first orbital flight test nearly three months ago, SpaceX has been working around the clock modifying the rocket, rebuilding the launch pad, and defending itself against an environmental lawsuit as the launch giant prepares for its second orbital attempt.

Upgrades to Starship

SpaceX will be using Booster 9 and Starship 25 for its second OFT. Since the first flight, SpaceX has made 1,000-plus modifications to Starship, including significant adjustments to the thrust vector controls, staging, liftoff, and flight termination system.

Going electric: Booster 9 will employ electric thrust vector controls, replacing the hydraulic system. The central issue in the first flight was the cascading Raptor failures, where one malfunction triggered another. Electric controls allow the engines to be more isolated.

Hot staging: SpaceX will fire its upper stage engines before it shuts down all its booster engines. Hot staging ensures continuous thrust throughout the ascent, which is intended to increase payload capacity by 10%.