Inside SpaceX’s upgraded Starship rocket

Since Starship’s first orbital flight test nearly three months ago, SpaceX has been working around the clock modifying the rocket, rebuilding the launch pad, and defending itself against an environmental lawsuit as the launch giant prepares for its second orbital attempt.
Upgrades to Starship
SpaceX will be using Booster 9 and Starship 25 for its second OFT. Since the first flight, SpaceX has made 1,000-plus modifications to Starship, including significant adjustments to the thrust vector controls, staging, liftoff, and flight termination system.
Going electric: Booster 9 will employ electric thrust vector controls, replacing the hydraulic system. The central issue in the first flight was the cascading Raptor failures, where one malfunction triggered another. Electric controls allow the engines to be more isolated.
Hot staging: SpaceX will fire its upper stage engines before it shuts down all its booster engines. Hot staging ensures continuous thrust throughout the ascent, which is intended to increase payload capacity by 10%.
- SpaceX will avoid damage to the booster by increasing shielding and adding a venting ring between the two stages.
Liftoff: During the first test flight, SpaceX gradually ramped up Raptor thrust on the pad, which resulted in Starship taking nearly 10 seconds to lift off. SpaceX intends to throttle up faster in the second test to avoid pad damage.
The big unknown: In a post-launch call, Elon Musk said the recertification of its termination system, which took 40 seconds after initiation to explode Starship, would be the long lead item. SpaceX has tested its upgraded FTS on a booster at the Massey test facility in Texas, but there has been no word on the certification timeline.
Upgrades to the Launch Pad
After the April test flight, the launch pad required the most attention. The power from Starship’s monster Raptor engines blasted Stage Zero, cratering the concrete underneath the orbital launch mount (OLM) and scattered rock and sand particles for miles.