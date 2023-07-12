Our confidence in college is plummeting to a shocking degree. Here are likely reasons why

The number of Americans who feel confident in higher education has fallen by a shocking amount since 2015, a new Gallup poll reveals . Overall confidence in higher education stood at 57% in 2015. That fell to 48% in 2018. But in 2023, Americans’ confidence in higher education stands at just 36%.

When you break the 2023 numbers down by the level of confidence that people have, you can see the stark changes: 40% of those polled say they have “some” confidence in America’s higher education institutions, while 22% say they have “very little.”

But just 17% say they have a “great deal” of confidence in higher education—a number that stood at 28% in 2015.

So what’s happened that has reduced Americans’ confidence in higher education? Gallup’s poll didn’t ask respondents for their reasonings, but the firm said that the rising costs of secondary education “likely play a significant role.” Those costs have resulted in Americans having a combined $1.78 trillion in student loan debt as of March 2023, according to NerdWallet.