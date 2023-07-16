The office is dead. Long live the office (at least some of the time)

The pendulum on return-to-office (RTO) has swung wildly in the last three years, so it’s no wonder that employees feel bewildered and stressed out. In the RTO debate, we’ve reported on extremes from the viral video of a CEO accusing employees of secretly working multiple jobs while logged in remotely to workers pushing back by going on strike when mandates were handed down.

On the other (more humane) side, we’ve chronicled how leaders have adjusted to hybrid work, which a McKinsey report shows has been adapted by 90% of the organizations they surveyed. Owl Labs went from having just a few people working remotely pre-pandemic to truly hybrid, where attendance at its headquarters outside Boston ranges from 25% to 50% capacity midweek to nearly empty Mondays and Fridays. CEO Frank Weishaupt is a believer: “When I think of all the time I’ve spent in my life commuting—time I could have given back to my family, my health, and the company—hybrid makes sense,” he told Fast Company’s Shalene Gupta.

This has been particularly valuable for the youngest members of the workforce. As Jenn Lim, CEO of Delivering Happiness, observed, “This hybrid + remote model gives Gen Zers the choice to escape cramped housing quarters and feel what it’s like to thrive in the office and read actual body language, not just what’s being emitted through a screen.”

And while remote work has been a boon to working parents who have more flexibility and autonomy to deal with childcare, there are also downsides. A Bright Horizons survey revealed that 33% of working parents said at-home work was isolating, and 41% agreed with the statement: “Sometimes I go for days without going outside when I work from home.” As a work-at-home parent, Fast Company contributing writer Sarah Bregel wrote: “I have to say, that hits hard. Sometimes, greeting the postman in the early evening, or hollering at the dog, is the only time I hear the sound of my own voice in a day.”