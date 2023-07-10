Stamps are going up again: Here’s how much USPS prices have been hiked by year since 1885

According to data from the United States Postal Service (USPS), people sent over 127 billion pieces of mail through the postal service last year.

While a massive number, it is down from the USPS high of over 213 billion mailings in 2006. Yet despite the ubiquity of people opting to pay bills online and send texts or emails instead of letters, post offices still handle a massive amount of mail each year. And today, those millions of Americans who still send letters will see the cost of a stamp increasing for the second time in 2023.

As of Sunday, July 9, the price of one First-Class Mail Forever stamp is increasing to 66 cents—that’s up 3 cents from the price it was bumped up to in January 2023.

If it seems like the USPS is more willing to raise prices more often lately, well, it is. According to USPS data, the service increased the price of a First-Class stamp (for 1 ounce of mail) 17 times during the entire 20th century. But since the beginning of the 21st century, the USPS has already increased the price of a stamp 16 times—and we’re only 23 years into the century. For the record, here’s how much the price of a first-class stamp has cost since 1885: