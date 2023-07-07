A DoorDash worker cursed at her over a $5 tip. Then she learned what they’re paid

Earlier this week, Lacey Purciful, a 38-year-old homeowner in Kempner, Texas, uploaded to TikTok an upsetting interaction captured by her porch security camera. A male delivery worker hands her a pizza, and as he turns to leave, remarks: “I just want to say, it’s a nice house for a $5 tip.”

Surprised, Purciful responds, “You’re welcome.” To which the the worker snaps, “F*** you,” as he walks away.

After the 28-second clip racked up millions of views, thousands of comments, and national media attention, DoorDash gave Purciful $80 in delivery credit and deactivated the worker, who has only been identified as “Corey,” from its platform. “To be clear—respectfully asking for a tip is acceptable, but abusing or harassing someone is never acceptable,” the company said in a statement.

But since posting the video, Purciful says that she’s received comments from other DoorDash workers—whom the company calls “Dashers”—who have explained that they often depend on customer tips to make a living wage. “I never knew how screwed up it really is,” she tells Fast Company.