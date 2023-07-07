A DoorDash worker cursed at her over a $5 tip. Then she learned what they’re paid

Earlier this week, Lacey Purciful, a 38-year-old homeowner in Kempner, Texas, uploaded to TikTok an upsetting interaction captured by her porch security camera. A male delivery worker hands her a pizza, and as he turns to leave, remarks: “I just want to say, it’s a nice house for a $5 tip.”
Surprised, Purciful responds, “You’re welcome.” To which the the worker snaps, “F*** you,” as he walks away.
After the 28-second clip racked up millions of views, thousands of comments, and national media attention, DoorDash gave Purciful $80 in delivery credit and deactivated the worker, who has only been identified as “Corey,” from its platform. “To be clear—respectfully asking for a tip is acceptable, but abusing or harassing someone is never acceptable,” the company said in a statement.
But since posting the video, Purciful says that she’s received comments from other DoorDash workers—whom the company calls “Dashers”—who have explained that they often depend on customer tips to make a living wage. “I never knew how screwed up it really is,” she tells Fast Company.
One of the people who reshared the TikTok was Gustavo Ajche, a New York City DoorDash delivery worker who tells Fast Company that stories like Purciful’s are “happening every day in New York, too.” Workers can effectively lose money on some deliveries if the tips aren’t high enough, and that feels especially devastating if it happens at a nice residence, he says.
Purciful still thinks Corey’s behavior was unacceptable, but as a former service worker, she can at least empathize with him. “Was he having a bad day? Because if he had been working already eight hours and still hasn’t made minimum wage, I would be highly upset, too,” she says.
Purciful was surprised to learn after posting her video that DoorDash workers are not classified as employees but independent contractors, which means they’re not subject to minimum wage laws, and excluded from labor protections if they get hurt or lose their jobs. It allows DoorDash to offer its workers as little as $2 base pay per delivery—which means workers aren’t guaranteed to even clear their state’s minimum wage.