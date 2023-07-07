Dust cloud 2023: Sahara sand could choke your summer skies this weekend and next week

According to meteorologists, ominous clouds of dust, originating from the Sahara in Africa, are currently drifting across the Atlantic Ocean, headed for the United States in the coming days.

So dense and sprawling are the dust clouds that they could be seen from space via weather satellites, which showed them traversing over the Caribbean Sea. Meanwhile, an even greater plume of dust was just starting its journey off the coast of Africa.

The first of the clouds is predicted to reach Florida by Saturday, and then Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama by Sunday, AccuWeather.com reported. Once there, they could darken the skies to near-opacity and diminish air quality to hazardous levels. But even then, scientists say it’s just a “preview of what’s to come next week,” when the more monstrous cloud that’s just gathering steam out of Africa will reach U.S. shores, blown by trade winds over the tropical Atlantic.