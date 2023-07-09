How Feeld transforms the dating app into a choose-your-own adventure

On Wednesday, two-term New York City Mayor and failed Presidential candidate Bill de Blasio, and his wife, Chirlane McCray, announced that they were splitting up after almost 30 years of marriage. But that doesn’t mean they’re getting a divorce. Instead, the pair told the New York Times that they would stay married and continue to share their Brooklyn brownstone while dating other people.

Feeld , which describes itself as a dating app for “open-minded individuals,” facilitates such unconventional arrangements, catering explicitly to all types of relationships, kinks, or fetishes. One-third of all users are in a couple, and 50% of them identify as something other than heterosexual.

Even with his newly dyed hair and 6’5″ stature, de Blasio will have his work cut out for him. Finding someone to date in the city is hard enough, and finding someone willing to come home to the brownstone you share with your ex may seem like an insurmountable task.

Feeld, which is nine years old, has hundreds of thousands of users in 100 countries, and has seen impressive growth over the past few years, generating more than millions of downloads. This is driven in part by its transparent user experience. Over the past few years, Feeld has reimagined how a dating app can work, incorporating several features intended to reduce stigma and get users to share their desires explicitly.

The company claims that it’s been profitable since 2017; although Feeld is free to download, it charges users roughly $12 a month for access to such premium features as the ability to send private photos, or browse anonymously. It also proudly touts that it’s done so without spending much on advertising, relying largely on word of mouth. “Dating apps are crowded with judgment and expectations,” says Ana Kirova, Feeld’s cofounder and CEO, “but on Feeld, you can be anyone and meet people as you are at that moment.”

[Photo: Feeld]

A personal journey

Kirova, who became CEO in 2021 after working on the company’s product team, says that her own journey inspired the creation of the app in the first place. A slender, thirtysomething Bulgarian who began her career as a graphic designer in London, she found herself attracted to women while in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend and fellow designer, Dimo Trifonov. “I met a woman and I really liked her. I liked her the way that I like Dimo. And I was really lost because I loved him,” she explains calmly, adjusting the leopard-print bra strap peeking out of her white tank top. “I told him about it and wrote him this letter. I thought he was going to leave me, but instead we decided to try dating as a couple.” The pair tried using Tinder and other websites to meet people, but found themselves subject to social stigma. “A lot of people told us we were swingers, but it was really about intimacy and getting to know other people,” she says.