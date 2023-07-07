Instagram’s Threads has landed in the app store with a crystal clear goal: to challenge Twitter . The app’s logo is pretty clear, too: a white “@” symbol set against a black background. Or is it an ear? A tangled thread? A Tamil symbol?

As always, the Twitterverse is divided. “It looks like spaghetti that stuck to the wall,” one person wrote. “I like that they used a tapeworm as the threads logo,” another said. Insights range from the humorous to the astute: Is it Clippy the paperclip, or a Malayalam letter? Someone even thought the Threads logo captures exactly how it feels to be on the new app, which is to say . . . it’s all a little confusing.

Unlike those of other social apps, the Threads logo bucks the trend of discernible design. The Instagram logo depicts a camera; Twitter’s is a bird; TikTok’s is a musical note. Facebook, LinkedIn, BeReal (and even Truth Social, ugh) all chose the simplicity of a letter or a straightforward wordmark.

But Threads is a Rorschach test. It is open to interpretation, and different people will inevitably perceive the pattern in different ways.