Food delivery companies sue New York City over minimum wage law

A handful of food delivery companies, including DoorDash and Uber Eats, filed a series of lawsuits on Thursday seeking to prevent New York City’s new minimum pay rate for app-based food delivery workers from going into effect next week.

The companies filed separate complaints in New York State Court claiming that the law, passed last month, would ultimately reduce the number of gig workers on each platform and raise consumer fees in New York.

“These are impacts that will often be felt by those who can least afford them: busy families who depend on the accessibility and convenience of delivery, small restaurants working tirelessly to grow their businesses, or delivery workers seeking opportunities for extra income to make ends meet,” DoorDash said in a blog post explaining the filing.

The company also claimed that the data the city used to conduct its research was biased and flawed. “Each of these missteps by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection made this earnings standard more problematic than the last, and the result has attracted criticism from consumers, merchants, and delivery workers,” DoorDash added.