Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Zebra Technologies earns top category recognition from Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Large companies

[Source photo: Kafui Yevu/Unsplash]

Author's image

BY Jay Woodruff

Five companies with more than 1,000 employees stood out to this year’s Fast Company judges.

Winner: Zebra Technologies

Lincolnshire, IL

By implementing the process-improvement methodology Lean Six Sigma (LSS) across 18 manufacturing sites, the mobile computing company says it has saved more than $85 million since 2015, including $15.8 million last year alone. All associates are trained in LSS principles, and last year frontline operators submitted approximately 4,000 suggestions to improve processes. Zebra invests about 10% of annual sales back into R&D and has more than 5,000 patents in its portfolio, with another 1,500 pending. 

[Illustration: Simon Landrein]

Finalists:

Alex Lee, Hickory, NC

Daily Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Daily newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

Expedia Group, Seattle

LG Electronics, Seoul

Trimble, Westminster, CO

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. He assigns, edits, and writes a range of articles for Fast Company, for both print and digital, with a special interest in the intersection of sports and business: one graphic designer's epic quest to reinvent the baseball bat, the rise of the Savannah Bananas, the launch of the Premier Lacrosse League, the explosion of sports betting More

Explore Topics