Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Large companies

Winner: Zebra Technologies

Lincolnshire, IL

By implementing the process-improvement methodology Lean Six Sigma (LSS) across 18 manufacturing sites, the mobile computing company says it has saved more than $85 million since 2015, including $15.8 million last year alone. All associates are trained in LSS principles, and last year frontline operators submitted approximately 4,000 suggestions to improve processes. Zebra invests about 10% of annual sales back into R&D and has more than 5,000 patents in its portfolio, with another 1,500 pending.

Finalists:

Alex Lee, Hickory, NC