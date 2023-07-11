Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Midsize companies

Five companies with between 100 and 1,000 employees stood out to this year’s judges.
Winner: Gardner Builders
Minneapolis
In an industry not exactly famous for promoting worker well-being, the commercial construction company offers wellness pods at construction sites that provide quiet and safe spaces for employees to decompress, take medicine, pump breast milk, pray, or take important calls.
Finalists:
Board of Innovation, Antwerp, Belgium
Figs, Santa Monica, CA
Radio Flyer, Chicago
Uplight, Boulder, CO