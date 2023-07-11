Fast company logo
Gardner Builders earns top category recognition from Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Midsize companies

[Source photo: Shannon Fagan/Stone/Getty Images]

Author's image

BY Jay Woodruff

Five companies with between 100 and 1,000 employees stood out to this year’s judges.

Winner: Gardner Builders

Minneapolis

In an industry not exactly famous for promoting worker well-being, the commercial construction company offers wellness pods at construction sites that provide quiet and safe spaces for employees to decompress, take medicine, pump breast milk, pray, or take important calls.

Finalists:

Board of Innovation, Antwerp, Belgium

Figs, Santa Monica, CA

Radio Flyer, Chicago

Uplight, Boulder, CO

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. He assigns, edits, and writes a range of articles for Fast Company, for both print and digital, with a special interest in the intersection of sports and business: one graphic designer's epic quest to reinvent the baseball bat, the rise of the Savannah Bananas, the launch of the Premier Lacrosse League, the explosion of sports betting More

