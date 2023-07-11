Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Small companies

Fast Company judges recognized nine companies with fewer than 100 employees for creating outstanding internal cultures for innovation.
Winner: Tau Motors
Redwood City, CA
A startup developing advanced motor systems for electric vehicles, Tau has a strategic partnership with Columbia University’s Motor Drive and Power Electronic Lab that supports the work of graduate students, which has led to published papers in peer-reviewed journals while providing a career pipeline.
Finalists:
Advisorist, Henderson, NV
Bobbie, San Francisco
Bospar, San Francisco
CarAdvise, Schaumburg, IL