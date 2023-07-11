Fast company logo
Tau Motors earns top category recognition from Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Small companies

[Source photo: Thirdman/Pexels]

Author's image

BY Jay Woodruff

Fast Company judges recognized nine companies with fewer than 100 employees for creating outstanding internal cultures for innovation.

Winner: Tau Motors

Redwood City, CA

A startup developing advanced motor systems for electric vehicles, Tau has a strategic partnership with Columbia University’s Motor Drive and Power Electronic Lab that supports the work of graduate students, which has led to published papers in peer-reviewed journals while providing a career pipeline. 

Finalists:

Advisorist, Henderson, NV

Bobbie, San Francisco

Bospar, San Francisco

CarAdvise, Schaumburg, IL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. He assigns, edits, and writes a range of articles for Fast Company, for both print and digital, with a special interest in the intersection of sports and business: one graphic designer's epic quest to reinvent the baseball bat, the rise of the Savannah Bananas, the launch of the Premier Lacrosse League, the explosion of sports betting More

