Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Social good

Winner: Hawaii Youth Symphony

Honolulu

The Hawaii Youth Symphony invested a significant portion of its operating budget to pilot programs in underserved communities, including Nanakuli and Molokai. The statewide music education organization provides financial aid and opportunities for students to attend the Pacific Music Institute, established a Middle School Honor Band focused on accessibility and diversity, and partnered with organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, Goodwill Hawaii, and the National Orchestral Institute to expand reach. Through these diverse educational programs and its Make Music a Right initiative, HYS is creating an inclusive community for innovation where music is the common language.

Finalists:

American Red Cross, Washington, D.C.