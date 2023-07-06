10 million users joined Meta’s Threads in just 7 hours. It took Twitter 780 days to do that

While it’s too early to call Threads— Meta’s new microblogging platform —a bona fide “Twitter killer,” Mark Zuckerberg’s answer to Elon Musk’s flailing social network is off to a good start. Zuckerberg took to the new platform to announce that within the first four hours of its launch, five million users had already signed up to Threads. That number doubled to 10 million users just three hours later.

Ten million users in just seven hours is a pretty impressive feat, especially when you compare it to how long Facebook and Twitter took to get their first 10 million users. As Forbes notes, Facebook took 852 days to reach 10 million users while Twitter reached its first 10 million users in 780 days. Or, converting those numbers into hours, here’s how the three social networks stack up:

10 million Threads users: 7 hours

7 hours 10 million Twitter users: 18,720 hours

18,720 hours 10 million Facebook users: 20,448 hours

Answering a thread that asked whether anyone thinks Threads can become bigger than Twitter, Zuckerberg replied, “It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

Threads already has a separate app, but users must have an Instagram account to sign up.