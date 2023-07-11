Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Ellucian earns top recognition in the education category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Education

[Source photo: Maskot/Getty Images]

Author's image

BY Jay Woodruff

These four companies stood out to Fast Company category judges.

Winner: Ellucian

Reston, VA

Ellucian fosters a culture of innovation by listening to its community through two new programs: EllumiNation and EnlightenED. Launched in 2022, EllumiNation is a customer advocacy group of 1,000-plus higher education technology experts, providing peer-based support and insights with an 85% monthly engagement rate. Launched in 2023, EnlightenED engages students as ambassadors to shape the future of education technology. They provide unique perspectives on the evolving student experience to inform Ellucian’s product road map and customer communications through direct feedback on new features, user interfaces, messaging, and more.

Finalists:

Data Society, Richmond, VA

Daily Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Daily newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

Future Design School, Toronto

McGraw Hill, New York

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. He assigns, edits, and writes a range of articles for Fast Company, for both print and digital, with a special interest in the intersection of sports and business: one graphic designer's epic quest to reinvent the baseball bat, the rise of the Savannah Bananas, the launch of the Premier Lacrosse League, the explosion of sports betting More

Explore Topics