Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Education

These four companies stood out to Fast Company category judges.
Winner: Ellucian
Reston, VA
Ellucian fosters a culture of innovation by listening to its community through two new programs: EllumiNation and EnlightenED. Launched in 2022, EllumiNation is a customer advocacy group of 1,000-plus higher education technology experts, providing peer-based support and insights with an 85% monthly engagement rate. Launched in 2023, EnlightenED engages students as ambassadors to shape the future of education technology. They provide unique perspectives on the evolving student experience to inform Ellucian’s product road map and customer communications through direct feedback on new features, user interfaces, messaging, and more.
Finalists:
Data Society, Richmond, VA
Future Design School, Toronto
McGraw Hill, New York
