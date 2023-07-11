Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

AB InBev earns top recognition in the consumer products and services category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Consumer products and services

[Source photo: Gabrielle Ribeiro/Unsplash]

Author's image

BY Jay Woodruff

Five companies rose to the top of this category.

Winner: AB InBev

Leuven, Belgium

A substantial part of the global beverage giant’s R&D investment ($268 million in 2022) is focused on tools to help small and midsize retailers optimize their businesses (and sell more beer). The company’s digital commerce platform allows more than 3 million retailers around the world to monitor inventory, place orders, and schedule deliveries, and its Early Entrepreneur Bootcamp provides six months of training and financial support to underrepresented minorities launching new businesses.

[Illustration: Simon Landrein]

Finalists:

GAF Energy, San Jose

Daily Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Daily newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

GE Appliances, Louisville

Radio Flyer, Chicago

Spin Master, Toronto

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. He assigns, edits, and writes a range of articles for Fast Company, for both print and digital, with a special interest in the intersection of sports and business: one graphic designer's epic quest to reinvent the baseball bat, the rise of the Savannah Bananas, the launch of the Premier Lacrosse League, the explosion of sports betting More

Explore Topics