Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023: Consumer products and services

Five companies rose to the top of this category.
Winner: AB InBev
Leuven, Belgium
A substantial part of the global beverage giant’s R&D investment ($268 million in 2022) is focused on tools to help small and midsize retailers optimize their businesses (and sell more beer). The company’s digital commerce platform allows more than 3 million retailers around the world to monitor inventory, place orders, and schedule deliveries, and its Early Entrepreneur Bootcamp provides six months of training and financial support to underrepresented minorities launching new businesses.
Finalists:
GAF Energy, San Jose
GE Appliances, Louisville
Radio Flyer, Chicago
Spin Master, Toronto