Blue Origin is planning to build an international launch facility

Blue Origin is planning to build a launch facility outside the U.S., the company’s CEO Bob Smith told the Financial Times this week. The search has just begun, and a decision on a location is not imminent.

The company is also seeking new partnerships and acquisitions across Europe.

Euro trip

Despite not yet having achieved orbital flight, Blue Origin has been investing in advance of a planned high-volume launch cadence. The Kent, Washington-based business is setting its sights on meeting Europe’s growing launch demand as the continent faces a severe lack of launch capacity with Ariane 5’s imminent retirement and Ariane 6 and Vega-C on the sidelines until 2024.

While it would take years to get a facility up and running, Blue Origin could help fill a deficiency in the market and support European satellite operators for years to come.