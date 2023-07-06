Blue Origin is planning to build an international launch facility

Blue Origin is planning to build a launch facility outside the U.S., the company’s CEO Bob Smith told the Financial Times this week. The search has just begun, and a decision on a location is not imminent.
The company is also seeking new partnerships and acquisitions across Europe.
Euro trip
Despite not yet having achieved orbital flight, Blue Origin has been investing in advance of a planned high-volume launch cadence. The Kent, Washington-based business is setting its sights on meeting Europe’s growing launch demand as the continent faces a severe lack of launch capacity with Ariane 5’s imminent retirement and Ariane 6 and Vega-C on the sidelines until 2024.
While it would take years to get a facility up and running, Blue Origin could help fill a deficiency in the market and support European satellite operators for years to come.
New Glenn
Blue Origin’s expansion plans hinge on the success of its New Glenn rocket, which has yet to hit the skies.
- The heavy-lift rocket will be capable of ferrying 45,000 kg to low Earth orbit (LEO), putting it smack dab in the middle of Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy’s capacity.
- New Glenn will employ a reusable first stage.
- Blue Origin is also attempting to develop the holy grail of rocketry, a reusable second stage.
The launch company aims to launch the New Glenn on its maiden voyage next year.
One of its early missions is an August-September 2024 launch to Mars, carrying NASA’s EscaPADE satellites. While maiden rocket launches are “almost always” delayed, the head of the EscaPADE team believes New Glenn development remains on track.