Millennials and Gen X are leading the ChatGPT growth explosion in the United States: report

The usage of generative AI apps like ChatGPT in the United States is exploding in growth this year.

That’s according to a new report by Insider Intelligence, which is forecasting the growth of the technology for the first time. Specifically, the report states that usage of generative AI apps in the United States will increase a whopping 894.4% to 77.8 million users in 2023, up from 7.8 million users in 2022. Unsurprisingly, the report finds that most of that growth will come from the usage of just one generative AI app: OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In 2023, ChatGPT usage is expected to climb 882% to 61.5 million U.S. users, which is up from 6.3 million U.S. users in 2022. ChatGPT will also hit other major milestones during 2023, including boasting usage by over 20% of all internet users and 79% of users of all generative AI apps. By 2024, over one out of every four internet users in the United States is expected to be using ChatGPT—that’s over 77 million of them.

But in 2025, ChatGPT is expected to lose ground, according to the report. While ChatGPT is expected to surge to 87.9 million U.S. users in 2025, its market share of all generative AI users is expected to drop to 75.2%. This is because by then generative AI usage will be commonplace in America and there will be many other options to choose from besides ChatGPT. Insider Intelligence expects overall generative AI usage in the United States to surge to 116.9 million users in 2025—more than a third of the U.S. population. This surge is expected to happen due to the increasing prevalence of generative AI tool use in the workplace. And interestingly, for 2023 at least, it’s not Gen Z workers who will fuel this surge. Instead, millennial users of generative AI tools will make up the biggest cohort of users in 2023, taking a 21.4% user share. Younger Gen Xers make up the next largest cohort at 19.3% of users. And Gen Z takes third place at 14% of users.

This millennial and Gen X-led surge could be due to the fact that members of those generations are already in the workplace, especially among companies that will be using ChatGPT in their workflow, while many members of Gen Z have yet to enter the professional workforce.