Exclusive: TSA to expand its facial recognition program to over 400 airports

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is preparing to expand its controversial facial recognition program to around 430 airports over the next “several years” after finding “extremely promising” results from its pilot program, an agency spokesperson tells Fast Company. The expansion comes amid allegations by rights advocates that the agency is improperly coercing travelers to participate.

According to a TSA assessment of a pilot program that’s now under way at 25 airports, the agency has determined that its facial matching algorithms are 97% effective “across demographics, including dark skin tones,” says TSA press secretary Robert Langston, adding that the agency would not be publicly releasing the final results of the tests, which span two years of data.

The pilot program is officially voluntary and uses what’s known as 1:1 facial matching technology to verify that a traveler standing at a checkpoint matches the photo on their physical ID. “The comparison is extremely accurate,” Langston says.

TSA is also running a smaller pilot at two airports of what’s called 1:n facial recognition, which matches a face from a government database of images. That pilot is currently limited to “trusted travelers” like those enrolled in TSA PreCheck, and allows participants to verify their identities without taking out a physical ID at all.