How to watch Macy’s 4th of July fireworks live without cable

The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks display is back for its 47th year, and the producers have a few new tricks up their sleeves for this year’s show, which will air on NBC.

The broadcast, slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET, will include performances from Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Brett Young, DJ Z-Trip, Ja Rule, Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, LL Cool J, The Roots, and the U.S. Army Field Band.

The 25-minute fireworks display, produced by Macy’s with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza, will start at around 9:25 p.m. Eastern, rain or shine. It will feature a whopping 60,000 shells—about 12,000 more than last year’s show—launched from five barges along the East River in New York City.

Some of the new fireworks to watch for this year include sunflower rings, red stop-sign shapes, a new Ghost pyro in four alternating hues, and a “mile-wide waving flag.” The show will also contain a tribute to the late artist Tina Turner, featuring thousands of golden-hued shells fired off to her hit song, “The Best.”