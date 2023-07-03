Your employer could soon be footing your Ozempic bill

As Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg continue to train for the fight no one asked for, new pictures of Musk taking podcast host Lex Fridman down on the mat in a sparring match have emerged—and he’s looking rather trim. This might be because of his continued use of Wegovy, an injectable drug used for chronic weight management.

Other drugs in this category—called semaglutide—include Ozempic. The drug is intended for diabetes patients, but often prescribed off-label for weight loss to patients with obesity. These drugs have also been abused by people without obesity who are simply looking to lose weight fast. In the past year, semaglutide medication has gone viral on TikTok, been featured in subway ads, and has been rumored to be responsible for the dramatically thinner appearance of several celebrities. Recall Jimmy Kimmel’s joke at this year’s Oscars: “Looking around this room I can’t help but wonder, ‘Is Ozempic right for me?’” The attention has also led to shortages for diabetes patients in need. This week, a few new developments in the weight loss medication space emerged, including news of a pill form of Ozempic; a new “supercharged” version of the drug that would lead to even more dramatic transformation; and companies offering the drug as a health benefit for those who qualify. Let’s dive in. A pill version of Ozempic is coming At the American Diabetes Association’s annual conference in San Diego, researchers presented a pill form of semaglutide that reduced weight and improved blood sugar levels about as effectively as the shots. Instead of a weekly shot, patients would likely need to ingest it once a day. “Pill medication Rybelsus has been around for a while to treat diabetes, but it wasn’t as efficacious for weight loss. Over the weekend, a new pill that contains a higher, 50mg, dose of Rybelsus was shown to be just as efficacious as Wegovy for weight loss,” says Dr. Rekha Kumar, the chief medical officer of the weight loss company Found.

Eighty percent of patients in the trial experienced side effects of the pill, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea—and at a similar rate to the weekly shot. Novo Nordisk (maker of Rybelsus), Eli Lilly, and Pfizer are all working on pill versions of the drug, with Novo Nordisk fighting to maintain its dominant position. Kumar says the drug is still winding its way through the system and has only just finished its 48-day, phase 2 trials. “It’ll still be a year or two because phase 3 trials take a long time.” [Photo: Ro] But a new drug that could lead to even more drastic weight loss is in development Another breakthrough revealed at the conference is that shots containing tirzepatide may lead to more drastic weight loss. A drug called retatrutide has even led to results comparable to gastric bypass and other weight-loss surgeries. “On Ozempic, patients typically lose 10% to 15% of their body weight. On Retatrutide patients were losing 25% of their body weight over the course of 11 months, with no signs of a plateau,” Kumar says, though she adds that the drug also needs to go through phase 3 trials, so it may be a few years before it hits the market. Even if (or when) it does, Ozempic will still be in use. Those looking for obesity treatments will just have more options. Kumar says that this could also leave doctors in an awkward situation, when patients ask for drugs that might lead to more drastic weight loss that they don’t need. “In a world where patients are demanding to be prescribed the medication, how do you frame to a patient that they may not need the most drastic treatment?” Kumar says. “In most areas, patients are not asking for the strongest medicine, but here, they are. No cancer patient asks for the strongest type of chemotherapy, for example.”

