Your fellow airline passengers would kindly like you to stop doing these 11 things on flights

Summer travel season will enter full swing this weekend with the approach of the Fourth of July holiday. Many will take to the roads, but millions of Americans are expected to travel by air. If that’s you, you’ll want to be aware of the results of a recent survey that Kayak unveiled that reveals how other passengers think you should behave while in the skies.
- 57% of passengers think that if you’re in the middle seat you shouldn’t be allowed to claim both armrests.
- 86% of passengers don’t want you to ask them to borrow something from them on the flight if they don’t know you.
- 66% of passengers don’t think you should be able to use the call button more than once per flight.
- 92% of passengers don’t want you to clip your nails on the flight.
- 91% of passengers say you better not fart.
- 70% of passengers say you are not allowed to listen to any media without headphones.
- 78% say keep your legs out of the aisle.
- 93% say they don’t want to see you making out on the plane.
- 67% say you better not use more than one of the available power outlets.
- 56% say you shouldn’t take off your shoes on a flight.
- 80% say you shouldn’t talk to friends in other rows because no one wants to hear your conversations.
And that’s just a small selection from the list of things that, according to Kayak, passengers do not find allowable on flights. The company has set up a dedicated website for its findings, which you can check out here. Its findings will also run on displays at airports over the summer.