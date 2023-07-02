How (and why) to actually unplug during your vacation

There are plenty of reasons for that, of course. Many feel stressed that they’ll leave the rest of their team in the lurch, or they’re part of a workplace that glorifies hustle culture and being reachable 24/7. So it’s no wonder that so many of us end up working even when we are technically off the clock. I’ll just check Slack to see if my coworker needs help with that one project, we tell ourselves. Or shoot off a few emails while sitting poolside.

But the research is clear: We need time off, fully unplugged. It helps combat burnout. It will make you more creative and effective when you do return to work. (Some companies understand this, and even incentivize their workers to unplug with cold hard cash.)

Finally, it can help you get a better perspective on how you are spending your time on a daily basis. There’s a reason why so many people consider quitting their jobs while on vacation. The break from your typical grind may be just what you need to make a bold change.



So how do you actually set yourself up for blissful unplugged vacation success? Step 1: Shift your mindset about PTO. Step 2: Read about how to prep for a vacation, so you don’t return to total chaos. And Step 3: Stop reading this and go book some flights.