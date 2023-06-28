Costco takes a page from Netflix and cracks down on membership sharing

Unlike many big-box retailers, in order to shop at a Costco you need to be a paying member, which costs between $60 and $120 a year. The membership card gets you through the front doors and gets you access to all those sweet warehouse deals. When checking out, a member needs to show their card to the cashier to prove they can shop there.

Yet as Costco has expanded its self-checkout lanes in recent years, nonmembers have increasingly been taking advantage of the fact that there is no cashier to check the membership card, which means they could get the same deals that paying members get. But now Costco is putting a stop to this loophole.

As CNBC reports, Costco will now begin asking those who are using the self-checkout lanes to see their membership card. And if the membership card doesn’t have a photo, Costco will also ask the shopper to show photo ID that proves the name on the membership card matches the identity of the shopper.

“We don’t feel it’s right that non members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members,” Costco said in a statement.