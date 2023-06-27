Supreme Court guts protections for cyberstalking victims

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that in order to find someone guilty of making a “true threat” courts must first determine that the person recklessly disregarded the fact that their words might be perceived as threats. Experts fear the decision will create new hurdles for victims of cyberstalking by requiring them to first prove that their stalkers understand the consequences of their actions.

“The Supreme Court has just decreed that stalking is free speech protected by the First Amendment if the stalker genuinely believes his actions are non-threatening,” tweeted Mary Anne Franks, a professor at George Washington Law School and president of the nonprofit Cyber Civil Rights Initiative. “That is, the more deluded the stalker, the more protected the stalking.”

The case, Counterman v. Colorado, concerns a man named Billy Raymond Counterman, who was convicted under a Colorado anti-stalking law, after he sent a barrage of threatening Facebook messages to a woman he’d never met. The Colorado law didn’t require the court to consider Counterman’s mental state when he sent the messages. It only had to consider his behavior and how it was objectively received, that is, whether he repeatedly contacted, followed, or surveilled his target in a way that would cause a “reasonable person” distress.

Counterman was found guilty under that statute, but he appealed his conviction, arguing that his statements were protected by the First Amendment and did not constitute “true threats,” a category of speech that falls outside the bounds of the First Amendment, because it wasn’t his intention to threaten his target. In its decision, the Supreme Court overwhelmingly sided with Counterman.