Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Vacancy is up, and loans are coming due. Building owners are ready to bend over backwards for potential tenants.

Why now might actually be the best time to sign a long-term office lease

[Source Photo: Getty Images]

BY Nate Berg

Let’s sit down and sign a contract. It will last for 10 years, and it will cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions. What you’ll get out of the deal will be an office. Yes, an office: the physical real estate that was deemed unsafe by the pandemic, and which continues to be an uncertain space for human use. The remote work of the lockdown days has evolved, post-pandemic, into here-today-gone-tomorrow hybrid work. As a result, office spaces are often occupied only some of the time, and in some cities they are virtual ghost towns, stacked in vertical ghost buildings, filling ghost blocks.

With high vacancy and low demand, the debts coming due on many of these buildings may simply be unpayable. But office spaces in general are not dead. Long-term office leases are being signed at pre-pandemic levels, and companies are willfully making multiyear commitments to rooms and buildings that, just a few years ago, their employees could not even enter. Contracts for these seemingly precarious spaces are being written across the country in what experts are calling an extraordinary moment for both office owners and tenants. Here is a pen. Will you sign?

“The office is not dead,” says Mark Rose, CEO of Avison Young, a real estate broker and services company. Rose has been in commercial real estate for nearly 40 years and calls this just another market trough, albeit one flavored by an unprecedented pandemic. The idea that offices are no longer needed or that most will stay empty for long is, in his opinion, unrealistic. “It’s just crazy ridiculous.”

The landscape has undoubtedly changed, though, and Avison Young’s own data backs this up. Before the pandemic, commercial real estate lease lengths in top tier cities averaged between 90 and 100 months, or about eight years. The pandemic saw that figure drop to 76 months (about six years), the lowest average in decades.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nate Berg is a staff writer at Fast Company, where he writes about design, architecture, urban development, and industrial design. He has written for publications including the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Atlantic, Wired, the Guardian, Dwell, Wallpaper, and Curbed More

Explore Topics