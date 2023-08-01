Get your focus back with these 4 great, distraction-fighting apps

It’s summer, which means the days are long and attention spans are short. Just remember: The sooner you get your work done, the sooner you can get outside! Here are four great, free tools for dodging distractions, ditching downtime, and done-ing your to-dos. Cold Turkey

If you’re like any normal human being, most of your lost productivity can be chalked up to wasting time on websites that are far more compelling than whatever it is you’re supposed to be working on. It’s time to get tough, with Cold Turkey—a truly wonderful, awful tool that blocks fun websites like YouTube, Reddit, and others so you’ve got nothing to do but work. The free version gives you a pretty nice set of tools, including custom blocklists, blocking by specific URLs or YouTube channels, keyword-based blocks, and other goodies. The paid version goes for a one-time $39 and adds more features, including the ability to block apps and schedule block times.

Pocket Okay, so maybe you don’t want to fully commit to locking yourself out of the best parts of the web. The least you could do is save interesting stuff for later, focusing instead on your spectacular spreadsheets and precious PowerPoints. For that, there’s Pocket, a popular and very useful place to save interesting articles for later reading. That’s handy, of course, but Pocket also presents each saved article without ads, popups, and other distractions. I have no commute, so I like to take about 20 minutes in the morning to trawl around for interesting reads like a digital fisherman. When I get a nibble, into Pocket it goes. Then, in the late afternoon, as the metaphorical sun begins to set on my workday, I like to decompress for a half hour or so by reading all my finds from the morning.

