Sam Altman: You should not trust Sam Altman

Large generative AI models may be the biggest technology revolution in history, and the leader of the biggest developer of such models may be among the most powerful people in the world. That leader, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman , spoke at the Bloomberg Technology Summit in San Francisco Thursday morning, and he brought his characteristic quotability with him.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven of his most notable quotes from the event:

On existential threat posed by future AI:

“We are on an exponential curve, and a relatively steep one, and human intuition for exponential curves is really bad. In general, it clearly was not that important in our evolutionary history. And so, given that we all have that weakness, I think we have to really push ourselves to say, Okay, GPT-4 [is] not a risk like you’re talking about there, but how sure are we that GPT-9 won’t be? And if it might be, even if there’s a small percentage chance of it being really bad, like that deserves attention.”

On why we shouldn’t just stop developing such potentially dangerous technology:

“I think that the upsides here are tremendous, that you know opportunity for everyone on Earth to have a better quality education than basically anyone can get today. . . . Medical care, and making that available truly globally. That’s going to be transformative. The scientific progress we’re going to see—I’m a I’m a big believer that, like, real sustainable improvements in quality of life come from scientific technological progress . . . I think it’d be good to end poverty. Maybe you think it’d be good to stop a technology that can do that; I personally don’t.”